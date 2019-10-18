Kellogg’s has launched an LGBTQ-themed cereal — “All Together” — to promote diversity and acceptance “no matter who you love.”

The $19.99 special edition box includes six individual packages, each of which contains Corn Flakes, Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Frosted Mini Wheats, Raisin Bran, and Rice Krispies.

The company said “All Together” is “a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you’re from or who you love.”

Kellogg’s also noted that it became an official partner of GLAAD to celebrate Spirit Day, “the largest most visible anti-bullying campaign in the world where millions wear purple to stand up against bullying, and to support a more accepting world for LGBTQ youth.”

In addition, the brand said it’s donating $50,000 to GLAAD to support its anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy work.

The company’s chief diversity officer, Priscilla Koranteng, told Pink News UK that it’s “firmly committed to equality and inclusion in the workplace, marketplace, and in the communities where we work and live. We have long been allies and supporters of LGBTQ employees, their families, and the community … and the company continues to welcome everyone to the table.”

