Breakfast cereal giant Kellogg’s is teaming with the advocacy group Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) for an anti-bullying campaign featuring a new “All Together” cereal bringing many of its most famous cartoon characters onto one box front.

The new cereal brings several of the company’s most popular cereals together. The box includes Raisin Bran, Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, and Frosted Mini Wheats.

With the new limited-edition product, Kellogg’s and GLAAD hope to combat the bullying of LGBTQ people.

“We all belong together,” the company said in a press release. “So for the first time in history, our famous mascots and cereals are offered exclusively together in the same box for All Together Cereal. It’s a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you’re from or who you love.”

The different cereals come packaged separately in individual bags inside each box, Kellogg’s said.

The company added that the special cereal is for sale on its website, Kelloggstore.com, for $19.99 a box, and Kellogg’s is donating $50,000 to GLAAD for its anti-bullying campaign.

“We are proud to partner with Kellogg’s again this year to help extend the important message of Spirit Day to households across the country,” said John McCourt, Senior Director of Development & Integrated Marketing at GLAAD. “The All Together cereal encompasses the values of diversity, equality, and solidarity that Spirit Day is all about, and we hope that LGBTQ youth everywhere receive the messages loud and clear.”

Disney Channel child actor and gay rights activist Joshua Rush also joined the campaign with a special appearance at Kellogg’s cafe in New York City on Thursday.

