Reality television star Kim Kardashian has called for convicted murderer Julius Jones to receive clemency.

Kardashian tweeted out her support for the clemency petition on Wednesday, according to a report published Thursday by the Associated Press.

Yesterday Oklahoma death-row prisoner #JuliusJones asked the Pardon & Parole Board for clemency. Please help by asking the Board and @GovStitt to give careful and thoughtful consideration to his petition. @justice4julius Learn more at https://t.co/Q5IzUCghZu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 16, 2019

“Yesterday Oklahoma death-row prisoner #JuliusJones asked the Pardon & Parole Board for clemency,” Kardashian tweeted. “Please help by asking the Board and @GovStitt to give careful and thoughtful consideration to his petition.”

Jones filed his clemency petition on Tuesday. In it, he requested his death sentence to be reduced to time served. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Working To Free Convicted Murderer Kevin Keith)

The Oklahoma inmate was convicted of murdering 45-year-old Paul Howell. Jones argued that a racist juror changed the outcome of his trial back in 2002.

The push for Jones’ clemency adds to Kardashian’s work with the criminal justice system. As previously reported, she advocated for Alice Marie Johnson, an African-American woman serving life without parole for a non-violent drug offense. She even went to visit President Donald Trump on her behalf at the White House.

Kardashian has also pushed for doing away with the death penalty in the past.

“We should not be okay with the risk that an innocent person could be executed,” Kardashian tweeted in March. “I hope we can turn toward better solutions that focus more on healing victims of trauma and prioritizing fairness and justice.”