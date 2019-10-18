Musician Lady Gaga fell off the stage during a concert performance Thursday night in Las Vegas.

The frightening fall took place after Gaga invited a fan up onto the stage to dance with her, according to a report published by Page Six.

Gaga and the fan fell off the edge of the stage after the “Born This Way” singer jumped into his arms while dancing.

“And if anybody on the internet is mean to you tomorrow about this then I’m going to be very upset with each and every one of them.” – Lady Gaga tonight at #ENIGMA moments after falling off stage with a fan pic.twitter.com/0wTC1sTMo5 — ✨ Ryan | Lady Gaga ????️‍???? (@ryanleejohnson) October 18, 2019

“If anybody on the internet is mean to you tomorrow about this then I’m going to be very upset with each and every one of them,” Gaga said after the plunge. (RELATED: Lady Gaga Reveals She’s Naming Her Next Album ‘Adele’)

Later, she old the audience, “We love each other so much we fell off the damn stage. We fell into each other’s arms. We’re like Jack and Rose from Titanic.”

“I suppose we should have some tea after that,” Gaga added.

Lady Gaga and a fan suffered a major fall at #Enigma tonight! ???? pic.twitter.com/3YplZSUHIG — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) October 18, 2019

I know this was an accident, but this had to have sucked for the guy. I mean, he fell off the stage holding the one and only Lady Gaga. How embarrassing. On the other hand, it makes such a great story.

If I were him, I would be telling this story for the next 50 years of my life. This would be the story my grandkids got tired of hearing me tell during the holidays.