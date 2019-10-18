Actor Tom Arnold, who is often outspoken about his disdain for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, wrote a very questionable tweet in response to Trump’s announcement that he had arrived for his rally Thursday night in Dallas.

What are the details?

Arnold referred in his tweet to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy while the Trump attended a 2020 re-election campaign rally.

JFK was assassinated in 1963 while riding with a motorcade through Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas.

Trump tweeted a video of the massive crowd lining up at the rally and wrote, “Just arrived at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Will be out shortly as we wait for more of you to get in! #TRUMP2020.”

Clearly triggered, Arnold attacked the president over the innocuous tweet.

In a since-deleted response, Arnold snapped, “Don’t get too cocky traitor. They showed up for JFK too.”

After throngs of Twitter users criticized Arnold and threatened to report him, the actor and comedian responded to them as well.

“For what?” he retorted. “Patriotism? Blow me suck up.”