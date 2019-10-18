A group of conservative military veterans is set for appearances in Washington, D.C., to praise President Donald Trump’s troop withdrawal in Syria and push Republican lawmakers to support a pullout from Afghanistan and other Middle East counties, Washington Examiner is reporting.

Appearances by group members will include speeches at the National Press Club and lobbying visits to Congress. Helping organize the Nov. 12-13 events is Wyoming House Majority Whip Tyler Lindholm, who served in the Navy on 9/11.

“If you listen to the sound clips of the war hawks who say you can’t pull out now because a vacuum will be created, and we can’t pull out in (the) future because a vacuum will be created, and you are tired of that bull, contact your congressional delegation,” Lindholm said.

The Examiner noted Trump has received criticism from some Republican lawmakers for pulling troops out of northern Syria.

“It seems someone is actually pursuing diplomacy rather than boots on the ground,” Lindholm said. “It almost seems like the left has embraced the neocon war hawk ways . . .”