White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Friday “phase one” of a deal with China could happen in mid-November, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

“We are on the guiding path to Chile and the meeting of the two presidents in mid-November,” he said in an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo Friday morning. “The plan there, is to have an agreement.”

He also said those with concerns China will back out of the deal should “ignore the posturing and just look at what’s on the table,” in the agreement.

“This is a robust phase one package,” Navarro added. “You always have to be skeptical . . . (but) there’s something good in place now. I think China has gotten the message that they need to play fair with the rest of the world.”

He went on to say investors should not trust the press with regard to the possibility of an agreement, noting U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is “engaged fully” with Chinese officials.

“I think those discussions are what matter, not what appears in the People’s Daily or in the American press,” Navarro said. “We’ve got the best negotiators in the world. I’m feeling good about that, and I feel bullish today.”