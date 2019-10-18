I have a confession to make: for the past year, I’ve used a toothbrush I had gotten at CVS and while I can’t complain about the toothbrush’s durability, a recent visit to the dentist confirmed that it wasn’t getting the job done. My dentist’s recommendation? Upgrade to an electric toothbrush. I recently picked up an electric toothbrush, and let me just say it’s been a game-changer. And now, I have an opportunity to share a great deal on one, if you are looking to make an upgrade as well.

While the Fairywill toothbrush is normally $29.95, you can use the discount code OKKOEMCJ at checkout to save $15 and get this toothbrush for just $14.97

With 40,000 micro-brushes per minute, this electric toothbrush works hard to get underneath your gum and keep your teeth looking pristine. It also cleans with reduced noise to avoid annoyance, and the helpful 2 minute smart timer feature pauses every 30 seconds encourages a dentist-recommended clean.

This toothbrush also features 5 different performance modes, since he bristles are made with dupont nylon, it’s perfectly suited for thorough cleaning, safety, gentleness and trying to get to those hard to reach areas. And best of all? This toothbrush is 50% off until October 30th, 2019. That’s right, instead of spending $29.95, you can get this toothbrush (rated as 5 stars on Amazon by over 3000 reviewers) for just $14.97 when you use the discount code OKKOEMCJ.

So what are you waiting for? Upgrade your toothbrush and hop on the electric toothbrush wave today.

