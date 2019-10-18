On the “Glenn Beck Radio Program” Thursday, Glenn and chief researcher Jason Buttrill recapped part of an in-depth interview with a new Ukraine whistleblower, Andrii Telizhenko.

Telizhenko was an adviser to former Ukrainian chief prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was ousted during an investigation into Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company where former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, sat on the board. The Obama administration claims that the Ukrainian prosecutor was fired over alleged corruption. Biden even bragged, with cameras rolling, that he threatened to withhold a billion dollars in U.S. aid to Ukraine “if the prosecutor is not fired.”

According to Telizhenko, however, Shokin was fired because a George Soros funded non-governmental organization (NGO) wanted him gone.

