Northwestern’s football program has reached an incredible academic accomplishment.

According to CollegeFootballTalk on Thursday, the university announced that it had a 100% Graduation Success Rate, which is a first in the history of major college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The GSR tracks graduation rates and students who are on track to graduate within six years.

I’ve always respected the hell out of Northwestern’s athletic programs, and it’s stuff like this that perfectly displays why.

Pat Fitzgerald is excellent at coaching football, and he might be even better at developing young men. I don’t think people understand how hard it is for Fitzgerald to recruit to Northwestern.

He has to find young men who can get into the school, and then hack it academically. Yet, despite those obstacles, he’s averaged more than seven wins a season entering this year. There aren’t too many coaches who could even think about doing the same.

Now, he’s got the first program in FBS history to have a 100% GSR. He should be proud as all hell. He’s winning football games on Saturdays with players most major school wouldn’t even consider recruiting and he’s having a ton of academic success.

To say Fitzgerald has been a success at Northwestern would be the understatement of the century.

Props to Fitzgerald and the Wildcats for making sure they have a ton of academic success and focus on more than just football.

Everybody involved with the program should be incredibly proud.