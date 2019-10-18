Officials at the Navy say they are caught between removing what they view are problematic members of the Navy SEALs and pressure from the White House.

In the wake of SEAL Edward Gallagher, a special operations chief, being acquitted on charges he murdered a prisoner of war from the Islamic State (ISIS), the Navy now faces the dilemma of wanting to punish Gallagher and other members of the elite fighting force for failing to follow the Navy’s rules and regulations in the face of strong public support from President Donald Trump for Gallagher.

The New York Times reported Friday that Trump’s support for Gallagher has essentially made him “untouchable” despite claims he used ecstasy and marijuana and had unauthorized hand grenades and stolen weapons in his possession. This has left Navy officials in a tough spot as they try to send a message that breaking the rules will not be tolerated.

Some officials are worried if Gallagher’s alleged offenses are ignored, other sailors might feel emboldened to break the rules themselves without fear of punishment.

“People want to hold these guys accountable,” one Navy officer told the Times. “But they are afraid that if you do anything, minutes later there will be a tweet from the White House, and the officer in charge will get axed.”

A Navy special warfare officer added, “it sends a message that the commanders aren’t in control.”

Trump appeared to pay close attention to Gallagher’s trial and congratulated him after he was found not guilty of the murder charge.