Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a brutal knee injury Thursday night in a win over the Denver Broncos.

The NFL sensation was knocked out of the game after injuring his knee while attempting a quarterback sneak on 4th and 1. Now, we might have an idea just how badly hurt he is.

Mahomes stays down with a knee injury after the QB sneak pic.twitter.com/V3kD61v3jK — Sports ReUp (@SportsReUp) October 18, 2019

According to ESPN, a source said that the young phenom quarterback suffered a dislocated right kneecap against the Broncos.

Adam Schefter also tweeted following the game that Mahomes could miss only a few weeks, but the worst case scenario is “downright dreary.” MRI results will indicate which road the Chiefs superstar is about to go down.

Chiefs will be awaiting MRI results on Patrick Mahomes’ right knee Friday, but one league source said that “if there’s no damage, the best case would be around three weeks.” But that’s best case. Worst is downright dreary for the Chiefs, their fans and the league as a whole. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2019

You can watch a video of doctors appearing to pop his knee back in place below.

You can see them pop Mahomes’ knee back in place. there is no ligament damage. @ProFootballDoc pic.twitter.com/DiH6GdlfpV — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) October 18, 2019

This is just an awful situation for the Chiefs, and there’s no other way to describe it. The team rides and dies with Mahomes.

Yes, they won last night after he got knocked out, but that won’t continue for long without him. If Mahomes misses the rest of the season, you can go ahead and stick a fork in their playoff hopes.

As a football fan, let’s hope he’s back sooner than later. You never want to see anybody get hurt, especially one of the biggest stars in the game.