On Friday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” chief researcher Jason Buttrill filled in for Pat and discussed a letter President Donald Trump wrote to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In this clip, Jason explained how Trump writes official communications to foreign leaders in the same way he speaks at his campaign rallies.

“Imagine this in his [Trump’s] voice,” Jason said with a light-hearted chuckle.

“Dear Mr. President, Let’s work out a good deal! You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy.—and I will. I’ve already given you a little sample with respect to Pastor Brunson. I have worked hard to solve some of your problems. Don’t let the world down. We can make a good deal. General Mazloum is willing to negotiate with you, and he is willing to make concessions that they would never had made in the past. I am confidentially enclosing a copy of his letter to me, just received. History will look upon you favorably if you get this done and the humane way. It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don’t happen. Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool. I will call you later.”

For context, Jason explained a couple of points Trump made to help offer context:

“….I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy.—and I will. I’ve already given you a little sample with respect to Pastor Brunson.”

Turkish authorities arrested Andrew Brunson, a Christian pastor, in 2016 for alleged ties to an armed terrorist group. The situation escalated and Turkish authorities transferred Brunson to a high-security detention facility. President Trump threatened sanctions in an effort to pressure Turkey into releasing Brunson in 2018.

“…General Mazloum is willing to negotiate with you, and he is willing to make concessions that they would never had made in the past. I am confidentially enclosing a copy of his letter to me, just received.”

General Mazloum is an SDF— one of the Kurdish commanders.

Image source: US-TURKEY-LETTER



Social Media/AFP via Getty Image



Watch the video below for more details.

Use code PAT to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.