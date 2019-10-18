White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Friday defended the decision to hold next summer’s G7 summit at President Donald Trump’s Miami golf resort, saying the site was the one recommended as the “perfect site” to welcome the world’s leaders.

“The Trump brand is known everywhere,” Grisham told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “We had members of our military office, Secret Service, advance teams, we had several people, the State Department go out to 10 different states and look at 12 different sites. Doral was one of those sites.”

All of the people who went to examine sites came back with their recommendations Trump National Doral was perfect, she maintained.

“You’ve got to imagine the things that go into looking at these sites,” Grisham said. “You need hotel rooms that will allow for the foreign delegations to come and their staff. Transportation needs to be nearby. Airports, hospital, helicopter landing zones.”

She added one site, which she would not name and denied was either in Denver or somewhere else in Colorado, had an altitude that would “make people sick” and would require the use of oxygen tanks.

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney faced off questions during a White House press briefing about the Doral choice, and about Ukraine on Thursday, and Grisham said she thinks he did a good job.

“I have said this a bunch, that if the president ever wants me to go out and take that podium, I will happily do it,” Grisham said. “As evidenced by [Thursday] with Mick. It was again more theater. It is about people wanting to be on TV making names for themselves . . . sure I’ll do it if I need to, but this president speaks for himself every day.”