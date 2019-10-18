Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN) discussed impeachment on Breitbart News Daily on Friday and assessed that Congress will not be able to do anything of significance, legislatively, due to the “current toxic environment” spurred by the left’s impeachment efforts, describing impeachment as nothing more than a “time suck.”

The Tennessee lawmaker discussed the ongoing impeachment battle in the nation’s capital with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief and Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow, noting that Congress – particularly the Democrat-controlled House – is virtually at a stalemate due to the left’s endless pursuit of impeachment:

Kustoff said his colleagues on the Hill say it is “the most contentious that they’ve ever seen Washington and ever seen Congress.”

“That should tell you the environment. And it means that we’re not going to get anything done,” he said, contrasting the deadlock with the promises House Democrats made prior to taking over the lower chamber.

He said nothing will get done legislatively, especially under Pelosi’s leadership, because Congress “doesn’t do a good job of walking and chewing gum at the same time.”

“If Washington and Congress are going to be on an impeachment track, then that’s it,” Kustoff said. “We’re not going to be able to handle any other issues other than impeachment, and obviously we’re not doing that very well either– or they’re not.”

“It’s going to be hard to get any agreement on funding the government in the current toxic environment that we’re in right now. So you go to the end of the year,” he continued.

“If we had that impeachment vote, and then you turn the page to January 1 and you start a presidential election year, and it goes downhill from there,” he added.

Kustoff harkened to January, when the 116th Congress came into session, reminding listeners that many of the incoming freshmen Democrats had impeachment on their minds prior to coming into office, despite Pelosi’s claims otherwise. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) infamously declared – on her first day in office – that they were going to “impeach the motherfucker.”

“That was the attitude from the very beginning,” Kustoff stated. ” It’s been the attitude of some Democrats from the very beginning of the Trump administration.”

Kustoff also reacted to Pelosi’s stance that voters are “not going to decide” where the impeachment efforts go from here, despite the upcoming election year.

“It is completely the wrong attitude,” Kustoff stated. ” We saw that at the beginning of the Trump administration.”