Unless House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., can bring someone in to testify they were told specifically military aid would be withheld unless Ukraine’s government investigated Hunter Biden, the impeachment inquiry is “just another baseless investigation” into President Donald Trump, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, said Friday.

“What is undisputed at this point no one in Ukraine was aware there was any discussion that military aid might be withheld for any reason at the time of the Trump/(Ukraine President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy call,” Ratcliffe told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “That makes a quid pro quo impossible.”

So, at that point, Schiff “can trot in all of the ambassadors, one after another that you and I have never heard of before,” Ratcliffe said.

Zelenskiy has said nobody in Ukraine was aware of a quid pro quo offering, Ratcliffe said, and “unless Adam Schiff can bring in someone from the Ukraine government who says we were told we wouldn’t get military aid unless we investigated Hunter Biden, it is another baseless investigation into the president for political reasons.”

This also means Schiff must come forward to talk about how this “whole baseless investigation started,” said Ratcliffe, including “his contact with a person who ultimately became a whistleblower.”

Meanwhile, as closed-door hearings continue, Democrats will leak out “snippets” that make matters seem sinister or nefarious but will not let Americans see things for themselves.

“They are conducting a secret grand jury impeachment inquiry behind closed doors so that they can try to control the narrative in a false way,” Ratcliffe said.