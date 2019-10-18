Comedian Tom Arnold targeted President Donald Trump in a tweet and appeared to make a veiled reference to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, The Daily Caller is reporting.

Arnold’s tweet appears to have now been deleted. A note on his Twitter feed reads: “This tweet is no longer available because it violated Twitter rules.”

But, according to the Caller, the Arnold tweet came after one by President Donald Trump showing large crowds waiting to be allowed in for his Dallas rally.

Arnold reportedly tweeted in response: “Don’t get too cocky traitor. They showed up for JFK too.”

Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

Arnold had disclosed almost a year ago that some of his some of his anti-Trump tweets had sparked a visit to his house by the Secret Service, according to CNN.

He later tweeted: “I heard your message loud & clear. Words matter. Tone matters. Words can incite violence. Be responsible.”

Meanwhile, an armed man, wearing body armor at Trump’s Dallas rally, was taken into custody, CBS 11 television in Dallas reported. The man, who said he had a license to carry the weapon, was taken to a hospital for evaluation.