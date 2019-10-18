(Fox News) Sen. Elizabeth Warren, during an interview after the CNN presidential debate Tuesday night, recalled a man with multiple sclerosis speaking at one of her town halls about his fight for health care — but video from the event showed she apparently got her facts wrong.

CNN commentator Van Jones pressed Warren on her stance of Medicare-for-all, specifically whether she “cares” about people’s freedom to opt out of a government-run health care plan.

“What I care about is that they don’t get pushed out,” Warren responded.

The Massachusetts senator then recalled a town hall attendee she engaged with on the campaign trail.

