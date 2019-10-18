The CEO of Salesforce who also owns Time magazine compared Facebook to cigarettes this week because of its addictive nature.

On the heels of making negative remarks about the social media platform, Marc Benioff continued the discussion on Twitter.

He tweeted Wednesday:

“Facebook is a publisher. They need to be held accountable for propaganda on their platform. We must have standards & practices decided by law. FB is the new cigarettes — it’s addictive, bad for us, & our kids are being drawn in. We need to abolish section 230 Indemnifying them.”

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday defended the platform’s light regulation of speech and lack of fact checking on political advertising, while citing China’s censorship as a roadblock to operating in the country during a speech at Georgetown University.

“People having the power to express themselves at scale is a new kind of force in the world. It is a Fifth Estate alongside the other power structures of society,” he said.

Material from Reuters was used in this report.