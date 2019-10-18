House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Rep. Tom ColeThomas (Tom) Jeffrey ColeFight over Trump’s wall raises odds of ‘continuous’ stopgap measures Senate spending talks go off the rails as soon as they begin Social determinants of health — health care isn’t just bugs and bacteria MORE (R-Okla.) on Friday introduced a resolution that would implement a rule change that would require the committees overseeing the impeachment inquiry to allow all members to have access to the proceedings, depositions and transcribed interviews.

Its introduction comes after a group of House conservatives attempted to gain access to a closed-door impeachment hearing on Wednesday, where they were rebuffed since they did not sit on the House Intelligence Committee, House Foreign Affairs Committee or the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

“The stakes are too high for Chairman [Adam] Schiff [D-Calif.] and Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s [D-Calif.] impeachment proceedings to continue in secret. The American people’s elected representatives have been denied access to relevant documents and the opportunity to attend depositions and transcribed interviews,” Scalise said in a statement.

“Chairman Schiff wants to impeach President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocratic senator rips Trump’s ‘let them fight’ remarks: ‘Enough is enough’ Warren warns Facebook may help reelect Trump ‘and profit off of it’ Trump touts Turkey cease-fire: ‘Sometimes you have to let them fight’ MORE behind closed doors and clearly has no intention of conducting a fair and open process. We demand transparency. For the sake of our republic, Members of Congress must have access to proceedings with such monumental and dangerous consequences.”

Under the resolution, no member, delegate or resident commissioner could be denied access to the proceedings or documents.

GOP lawmakers have been highly critical of the process Democrats have utilized since the formal inquiry launched four weeks ago, accusing Democrats of taking an unprecedented approach to impeachment that lacks transparency and alleging members across the aisle are “cherry-picking” the information being released in an attempt to sway public opinion in their favor.

In a fiery exchange with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerHillicon Valley: Zuckerberg defends handling of misinformation in political ads | Biden camp hits Zuckerberg over remarks | Dem bill would jail tech execs for lying about privacy | Consumer safety agency accidentally disclosed personal data House leaders offer tributes from floor to Elijah Cummings Maloney to serve as acting Oversight chairwoman after Cummings’s death MORE (D-Md.) on the House floor Friday, Scalise blasted a rule change that allowed a whistleblower to submit a complaint using second-hand information, which was passed just before the complaint at the center of this inquiry was filed, alleging Democrats’ probe is politically motivated.

“The way the standard for being a whistleblower used to be: first-hand information. Secretly, days before the whistleblower complaint was filed, after going to Chairman Schiff’s staff and working with partisans to develop the whistleblower complaint, they changed the rules for even designating what is a whistleblower so it could allow second-hand information,” he said.

“Who changed that rule? We would be curious to find out. You don’t want us to find that out because you are holding all this in secret. Shouldn’t we know what’s really going on and what’s behind this so-called whistleblower complaint that’s been debunked?”

Hoyer shot back, blasting the notion that they are conducting an unfair process, arguing valid concerns were raised in the whistleblower complaint that warrant a congressional probe.

“We’re going to continue to have what we believe are fair, proper, consistent with the rules, consistent with the Constitution of the United States, consistent with the laws of the United States of America, to find out whether this president has committed high crimes and misdemeanors, and then when we conclude an answer to that question, every member of this House will have availability of all the information,” Hoyer said, noting that Schiff sent a letter stating that once all the witnesses have testified members will have access to all of the information.

“What he doesn’t want is to have the witnesses reading each other’s testimony and parroting it,” the majority leader added of Schiff. “That’s a fair thing, to make sure that we don’t have one witness just simply adopting the testimony of another witness. We want the truth, not parroting of other information. So I would hope we can move on.”

The measure faces an uphill battle in the Democratic-controlled lower chamber.