MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Friday said President Donald Trump’s supporters have a “responsibility” to watch the news and “be informed,” after Trump said the Kurds in Syria were “very happy.”

Following a ceasefire between Turkey and Kurds and Syria, Trump said at a rally Thursday night the Kurds were “very happy” despite his decision to remove U.S. troops from the region before Turkey crossed the border.

“Well, I’ll tell you what, it’s actually the responsibility to people that show up at those rallies to not be stupid, to not be so stupid that they should be kept away from blenders,” Scarborough said on “Morning Joe” Friday morning.

“All they have to do is spend three seconds actually watching the news,” he continued. “All they have to do is spend three seconds on Google, spend three seconds talking to somebody that is not completely brainwashed to see that this is a horrible deal for the Kurds. The Kurds are going to be wiped out and Donald Trump said it was a great deal for Turkey because now Turkey doesn’t have to kill millions of people.”

He went on to say Trump supporters have to inform themselves and not rely on the president for information.

“They have a responsibility to not be dumb,” Scarborough said. “And they have a responsibility to be informed. They have a responsibility not to be ignorant. And all I’m asking is that they just spend two or three minutes actually looking at the news and educating themselves.”