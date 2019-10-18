House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said he does not find acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s walk-back of comments President Donald Trump held up aid to Ukraine in exchange for a political favor to be “the least bit credible.”

Schiff made his remarks Friday during a brief exchange with CNN’s Manu Raju, who asked if whether he was satisfied with Mulvaney’s walk-back.

“I didn’t find it the least bit credible,” Schiff replied.

Asked why, he responded: “I think its pretty obvious.”

Raju posted a video clip of the exchange on his Twitter account.

Mulvaney had acknowledged in a briefing with reporters the U.S. aid – already approved by Congress – was delayed partly over the president’s concerns about a Democratic National Committee computer server alleged to be in Ukraine. Mulvaney later contradicted himself and ruled out a quid pro quo in a statement from the White House.