All of this resulted in a blow up at the White House yesterday. The Democrats showed up at the White House and they had this meeting, and they accused Trump of a meltdown, [and then] Trump accused them of a meltdown – so we have dueling meltdown statements here.

According to CNBC:

Democratic congressional leaders said they walked out of a White House meeting Wednesday on Syria after what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called a “meltdown.” After top Democrats left the bipartisan meeting with Trump, Pelosi told reporters that the president appeared “shaken up” by a House vote condemning his decision to remove U.S. forces from northern Syria. … “That’s why we couldn’t continue in the meeting, because he was just not relating to the reality of it,” Pelosi said outside the White House. … Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described the meeting as more of a “nasty diatribe” than a “dialogue.” He said that Trump called Pelosi a “third-rate politician” – though Pelosi later clarified the president used the term “third grade politician.” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., added that he had “never” seen a president “treat so disrespectfully a co-equal branch” of government.

Well, Barack Obama used to do that pretty routinely — not calling people third grade politicians, or third-rate politicians or any of that. Barack Obama just used to basically call his political opponents Tea Party terrorists.

In any case, [here’s CNBC again]:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican who voted for the House measure to oppose pulling out of northern Syria, told reporters that Pelosi “stormed out” of the meeting. He called her behavior “unbecoming” and argued that Pelosi tried to make the gathering unproductive. The White House declined to comment on whether Trump called Pelosi a “third-rate politician”… The vote earlier Wednesday added to the pressure on the president. … During the meeting on Wednesday, Schumer brought up former Defense Secretary James Mattis’ recent comment that the Islamic State group “will resurge” in Syria … Trump then called the former United States Marine Corps general “the world’s most overrated general,” saying “he wasn’t tough enough,” NBC reported.

Yeah, I’m pretty sure that James Mattis doesn’t have to prove his bona fides in the toughness category. [CNBC continues by saying], “Schumer on Wednesday urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to take up the resolution.”

President Trump also then tweeted about the Democrats. So he tweeted a picture of Nancy Pelosi standing there and lecturing him, and he tweets out, “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged moment.”

Then, he tweeted another picture of Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Steny Hoyer, all looking shell-shocked. He tweeted, “Do you think they like me?”

Do you think they like me? pic.twitter.com/TDmUnJ8HtF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019

I mean, just top notch trolling by the President of the United States. He also called Nancy Pelosi “sick” after all of this. He said, “Nancy Pelosi needs help fast. There is either something wrong with her ‘upstairs’ or she just plain doesn’t like our great country. She had a total meltdown in the White House today. It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person!”

Nancy Pelosi needs help fast! There is either something wrong with her “upstairs,” or she just plain doesn’t like our great Country. She had a total meltdown in the White House today. It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

I don’t believe that President Trump is going to pray for Nancy Pelosi. I’m just gonna put that out there. I don’t actually think that President Trump is going to get on his knees and pray to God for the health of Nancy Pelosi tonight. “Pray for her, she’s a very sick person.” Okay, so everything is going great, guys. Everything is going spectacularly.

