South Carolina released an incredible hype video Thursday night for their game Saturday against Florida.

As everybody knows, I’m as pro-hype video as they come. I can watch them on loop without any problem at all, but my expectations are high.

If you’re going to come at me with a hype video, it better be damn good. Don’t ever come at me with any weak sauce. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Luckily for South Carolina, this video, which is inspired by the film “It,” pumping up the Gamecocks and their fans is more than good enough. It’s absolutely chilling.

Give it a watch below.

The Gamecocks are coming off a huge win against Georgia, and I’m starting to think Florida might be in some serious trouble.

Nobody thought they’d hang with the Bulldogs. The fans in Athens learned real quick that there was a reality check coming their way.

[embedded content]

Is Florida about to be the next team that gets upset by the Gamecocks? I have no idea. It probably all comes down to whether or not Ryan Hilinski plays well.

He’s got a banged up knee, but should be on the field. If he balls out then anything can happen like we saw last week against Georgia.

With Hilinski on the field and this hype video injected right into their veins, I’m not betting against the Gamecocks.

Tune in at noon EST on ESPN to catch all the SEC action between these two teams. It’s going to be a fun one if the hype video is an indication of things to come.