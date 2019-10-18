The review of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server has wrapped up. State Department investigators found nearly 600 security violations, they said in a report.

Investigators found violations by 38 people, described as current and former State Department officials but not identified in the report that was sent to Congress this week.

The department determined that those 38 people were “culpable” in 91 cases of sending classified information in messages that ended up in Clinton’s personal email.

The investigation covered 33,000 emails that Clinton turned over for review after her use of the private email account became public. The department said it found a total of 588 violations involving information then or now deemed to be classified, but could not assign fault in 497 cases.

The probe concluded on Sept. 6 and the report was dated Sept. 13, reported the Daily Caller.

Investigators said that thousands of emails on the server, which was kept at Clinton’s New York house, contained some level of classified information, including some that were classified as top secret.

The probe included a review of all of Clinton’s emails and saw investigators interview dozens of people in person as well as obtain hundreds of statements.

They concluded that the use of personal email to conduct official government business “represented an increased risk of unauthorized disclosure.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton answers a question posed by student journalists during the Trailblazing Women of Park Ridge event in Park Ridge, Ill. on Oct. 11, 2019. (Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald via AP)

Clinton using the private server “added an increased degree of risk of compromise as a private system lacks the network monitoring and intrusion detection capabilities of State Department networks,” the report stated.

But investigators said they couldn’t find “persuasive evidence” of “systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information.”

The U.S. intelligence community previously found that China hacked Clinton’s server, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) told the Epoch Times in June.

Gohmert said that the Chinese “actually hacked Hillary Clinton’s personal server—as our intel community established without any question—even though the FBI refused to ever examine the evidence.

“There’s no question, China was involved,” he added.

Gohmert was the first lawmaker to publicly confirm that China was the foreign actor that hacked Clinton’s server. President Donald Trump is the only other official to have made the same claim.

In July 2018, while questioning former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok, Gohmert said that a forensic analysis of Clinton’s emails conducted by the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) had determined that a copy of virtually every email from Clinton’s server was sent to an unauthorized source. At the time, Gohmert described the source as “a foreign entity unrelated to Russia” and said that the ICIG could document the forensic analysis.

“But you were given that information and you did nothing with it,” Gohmert told Strzok.

Strzok led the FBI investigation into the mishandling of classified information linked to Clinton’s use of a private email server. Strzok told Gohmert that he remembered meeting with ICIG officials, but couldn’t recall the specifics. Similar to Strzok, several other key FBI officials involved in the email probe told Congress that they didn’t remember hearing about the ICIG’s referral. The pattern of collective amnesia suggests that one or more officials at the FBI ignored or suppressed the lead.

The ICIG didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Ivan Pentchoukov and the Associated Press contributed to this report.