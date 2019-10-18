The State Department’s internal investigation into some 33,000 emails sent to or from former Hillary Clinton’s private email server during her tenure as Secretary of State has been completed, and discovered 588 violations occurred — with 38 people found “culpable” in the transmission of classified information.

What are the details?

The report was sent to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Wednesday, after a 38-month probe. While it found that nearly 600 valid violations occurred, investigators were only able to link 91 of those violations with the people responsible.

The remaining 497 valid violations were not assigned to individuals, in part, because “many of those involved had already left the Department during the time it took to receive the emails and review them,” Fox News reported.

According to NBC News, the 38 individuals cited were not named in the report to Congress, but were confirmed to be current and former State Department Officials.

“While there were some instances of classified information being inappropriately introduced into an unclassified system in furtherance of expedience, by and large, the individuals interviewed were aware of security policies and did their best to implement them in their operations,” the report read.

It concluded, “There was no persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information.”

Politico pointed out that “the new report is vague about the outcome of the 91 security violations and how, if at all, they affected individuals’ security clearances.”

Anything else?

The State Department’s investigation was launched following the conclusion of the FBI’s probe into what’s long been dubbed the “Clinton email scandal.”

It became a major issue of the 2016 campaign, and while no charges were ever filed in connection with the mishandled government documents, former FBI director James Comey criticized Clinton for being “extremely careless” for using a private email server while serving as secretary of state.