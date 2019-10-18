The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a legal challenge to the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in a major victory for critics of the powerful financial regulator.

The court on Friday announced it would take up the lawsuit Seila Law vs. CFPB. The case involves a law firm, Seila Law, that refused to comply with a CFPB request for documents. The firm challenged the agency’s structure as unconstitutional, arguing that the bureau’s director enjoys an illegal amount of independence from the president’s executive branch authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump administration and CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger have backed the challenge, which could transform or even dismantle the agency.

House Democrats urged the Supreme Court to reject Seila Law’s appeal for a ruling, insisting that Congress did not infringe on separation of powers.

The CFPB was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law to police the financial sector for consumer fraud abuse. Dodd-Frank prevents the president for firing the CFPB director before his or her five-year term expires unless “for cause,” which is considered to be severe neglect or misconduct.

Seila Law and the Trump administration argue that the “for cause” provision hinders the president’s constitutional authority over the executive branch.

A district court ruled in favor of the CFPB and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that ruling, leading Seila Law to appeal to the Supreme Court.

This developing story was updated at 3:08 p.m.