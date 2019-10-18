A billboard for an athletic wear company features various women humiliating a man who looks like President Donald Trump, including one pose where he is being hogtied.

The ads from Dhvani are being featured at Times Square in New York City.

They posted some of the images on their social media account.

In another image from the ad, the Trump impersonator is hog-tied by middle school teacher and Marine Corps veteran Michal Mesa.

In another, the impersonator is sitting on the toilet with his pants around his ankles while a woman grabs his smartphone from his hands.

Vendors can refuse ads, but the company says that they were able to compromise with their vendor to get the ad approved.

“We were able to work with our vendor and reach a consensus on the level of facial obfuscation that would appease the landlord and get this bold, pull-no-punches, call-to-arms creative up and in front of potentially millions of like-minded Americans,” said Dhvani chief marketing officer Angela Williams.

The company said that it would give part of the proceeds from the campaign to Planned Parenthood, but the abortion provider refused the donation, citing death threats from those who disagreed with their mission to increase abortion accessibility.

Here’s video of the ad campaign:

