A new billboard in Times Square shows President Donald Trump being tied up by a woman in a bra, in an advertisement for the athletic wear brand “Dhvani.”

“#StandForSomething We have some big news to share with you,” Dhvani said in a tweet, announcing the ad campaign.

In the ad, Trump is depicted being tied up with a red, white, and blue rope by a woman in a black bra.

The image is called “Lady Liberty” and is being run in Times Square, according to PJ Media.

Many left-wing figures in the media and in the Democratic Party have depicted violence towards the president and his supporters. (RELATED: COMPILATION: Democrats, Media Figures Glorify Violence Against Trump Supporters)

Over the summer, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker admitted that he sometimes felt like punching Trump.

Hollywood actress Bette Midler has also talked about Trump getting stabbed.