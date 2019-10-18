President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocratic senator rips Trump’s ‘let them fight’ remarks: ‘Enough is enough’ Warren warns Facebook may help reelect Trump ‘and profit off of it’ Trump touts Turkey cease-fire: ‘Sometimes you have to let them fight’ MORE’s reelection campaign on Friday started selling T-shirts with the slogan “Get Over It,” a reference to recent remarks made by acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyTrump accuses Biden of ‘quid pro quo’ hours after Mulvaney remarks Testimony from GOP diplomat complicates Trump defense Florida mayor says White House hasn’t contacted him about holding G-7 in city MORE.

The campaign rolled out the shirts a day after Mulvaney told reporters at a White House press conference that there’s “going to be political influence in foreign policy” and people should “get over it.”

Mulvaney was defending the Trump administration’s foreign policy toward Ukraine, as House Democrats press forward with an impeachment inquiry focused on the president’s efforts to encourage his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren warns Facebook may help reelect Trump ‘and profit off of it’ Trump accuses Biden of ‘quid pro quo’ hours after Mulvaney remarks Testimony from GOP diplomat complicates Trump defense MORE.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement Friday that voters should call their elected representatives and tell them to “get over it.” He also called the impeachment inquiry a “witch hunt” aimed at damaging Trump ahead of the 2020 election.

“Life isn’t a movie and there are real issues facing Americans today that Washington politicians are not addressing because they’re obsessed with theatrical witch hunts against their political rivals. The President has been fully transparent and it’s time for Democrats to get over it,” Parscale said.

“Americans should call their members of Congress and tell them: get over it and get back to work!”

Mulvaney has come under scrutiny for his remarks during the press conference, when he acknowledged that Trump held up security assistance to Ukraine in part because he wanted an investigation into a conspiracy theory related to Kiev’s involvement in the 2016 hack of the Democratic National Committee server.

Mulvaney’s remarks were widely interpreted as contradicting Trump’s claim there was “no quid pro quo” involved in the president’s conversations with Ukraine. Hours later, Mulvaney sought to walk back his remarks, blaming the media for misconstruing them “to advance a biased and political witch hunt against President Trump.”

“Let me be clear, there was absolutely no quid pro quo between Ukrainian military aid and any investigation into the 2016 election,” Mulvaney said. “The president never told me to withhold any money until the Ukrainians did anything related to the server.”