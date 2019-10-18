WTF MSM!? is a newsletter that puts a dose of sunlight on the mainstream media and exposes how the media twist facts, selectively report, and outright lie to advance their left-wing agenda. You can sign up for the WTF MSM!? newsletter here.

On Wednesday, Trump campaign lawyers sent a letter to CNN demanding “substantial damages” for the network’s biased coverage of the Trump campaign and President Donald Trump, using the recent Project Veritas undercover reporting as a basis.

In the letter, the campaign’s legal team said, “Never in the history of this country has a President been the subject of such a sustained barrage of unfair, unfounded, unethical and unlawful attacks by so-called ‘mainstream’ news, as the current situation.”

According to the Washington Examiner, “While media is typically protected by the First Amendment, [Trump attorney Charles J.] Harder said the bias he cited at CNN was a violation of the Lanham Act ‘by constituting misrepresentations to the public, to your advertisers, and to others’ to distribute ‘truly fair and balanced’ news.”

The Lanham Act covers false advertising in the U.S..

This is certainly a novel approach. What the Trump campaign is alleging is that CNN represents itself to the public as a neutral provider of news. And by continuing to be slanted, and at times downright wrong about the president, that has hurt his personal reputation.

The campaign’s attorneys have given CNN time to respond before they file legal action.

There are serious First Amendment issues to work out in this case. But it’s not about the final legal verdict. It’s about showing the hypocrisy of CNN.

In its coverage of the Mick Mulvaney press conference Thursday, Politico casually threw this whopper into its reporting: “In a whirlwind 40-minute news conference, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said the U.S. aid was withheld at least in part because of a request to have Ukraine investigate unfounded allegations that foreign countries assisted Democrats in the 2016 election.”

“Unfounded?” Perhaps the folks at Politico haven’t seen BlazeTV host Glenn Beck’s special on what really happened in Ukraine. Or his extensive documentation of it. Or maybe they haven’t seen Ukrainian prosecutors pleading with U.S. officials as far back as April 2019 to take the evidence they’ve collected of the Democrats’ collusion with Ukrainian officials.

To answer the question: Yes, folks at Politico have seen all of this. But they don’t want you to see it. So they obfuscate and continue the lie.

