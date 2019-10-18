President Donald Trump singled out one of the Democratic presidential candidates for ridicule at his rally on Thursday in Dallas, Texas.

“Last week a very dumb Democratic candidate for president, that’s the end of him in this state, pledged to revoke the tax-exempt status of many churches and religious charities,” said Trump.

O’Rourke had drawn criticism for saying that he would revoke the tax-exempt status of churches and other organizations who didn’t support gay marriage.

“And by the way that was after, a few weeks ago he said, ‘excuse me we’re gonna take your guns away,’ that doesn’t work well!” Trump said, referring to O’Rourke’s plan for gun confiscation.

“And I called him right, remember, the flailing arms, nobody noticed it, I noticed it, the flailer, remember he was flailing all over the place?” Trump continued.

Trump went on to mock O’Rourke for losing his bid against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and for considering running against Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

“I said why is this guy hot?” the president continued. “John Cornyn is going so win easily, just like Ted Cruz won, he’s gonna win, no matter what happens.

“But John Cornyn is not talking about Beto anymore,” he concluded, “because Beto, in a few short weeks, got rid of guns and got rid of religion, those are not two good things to get rid of in Texas.”

Cornyn is running for re-election in 2020 but he is not running against O’Rourke, who is, instead, a presidential candidate for the Democratic nomination.

CBS Dallas Fort Worth reported that O’Rourke garnered more than 5,000 supporters at his rally held at the same time as the president’s rally, which had more than 20,000 in attendance.

