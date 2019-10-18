Two officials with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) acknowledged during a hearing this week that the agency knowingly stalled sending hurricane relief funding to Puerto Rico after missing a legally required deadline to do so.

HUD’s chief financial officer, Irv Dennis, and David Woll, the department’s principal deputy assistant secretary for community planning and development, appeared before a House Appropriations subcommittee for a hearing on Thursday.

The officials said that the agency missed a deadline issued by Congress to start a process to help Puerto Rico receive billions in federal housing funds that Congress had allocated after Hurricane Maria hit the island in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All of us at HUD stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Puerto Rico,” Woll said during the hearing. “At HUD we are committed to the recovery of all Americans whose homes and communities were devastated by natural disasters, and we are steadfast in our stewardship of the funding and trust in us by you in your colleagues in Congress.”

However, the officials’ defense did little to placate Democrats.

“HUD did fail to comply with the law,” said Rep. David PriceDavid Eugene PriceDeLauro enters race to succeed Lowey as Appropriations chief A dozen House Democrats call on EU ambassador to resign amid Ukraine scandal Yes, President Trump, we do have a homelessness crisis and you’re making it harder for us to address MORE (D-N.C.) said at the hearing.

HUD was supposed to deliver funding notices to 18 states hit by natural disasters by Sept. 4. It successfully published all the notices except for the one for Puerto Rico. The notice’s publication would have allowed the territory to begin crafting a plan to help manage the disaster relief funds.

Puerto Rico has received a third of the roughly $43 billion Congress allocated toward hurricane recovery efforts two years after Maria ravaged the island.

“American communities have been waiting far too long for the relief and recovery assistance,” said Rep. Nita Lowey Nita Sue LoweyMcConnell tees up government funding votes amid stalemate Dem committee chairs blast Trump G-7 announcement Senate eyes attempt to jump-start government funding bills MORE (D-N.Y.).

HUD officials have previously voiced concerns about potential misuse of funds in explaining why the Puerto Rico funds have not been disbursed.

Woll and Dennis defended the delay again Thursday by echoing President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocratic senator rips Trump’s ‘let them fight’ remarks: ‘Enough is enough’ Warren warns Facebook may help reelect Trump ‘and profit off of it’ Trump touts Turkey cease-fire: ‘Sometimes you have to let them fight’ MORE and HUD Secretary Ben Carson Benjamin (Ben) Solomon CarsonYes, President Trump, we do have a homelessness crisis and you’re making it harder for us to address New HUD rule would eliminate housing stability for thousands of students Carson defends transgender comments, hits media for ‘mischaracterizations’ MORE’s remarks that alleged corruption and financial irregularities produced the delay.

Woll also referenced an audit from HUD’s Office of Inspector General into “Puerto Rico’s capacity to manage these funds” and the upcoming appointment of a financial monitor to review the disbursement of the money.