President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign are threatening to sue CNN for “biased reporting practices” and asked the network to seek a settlement for “substantial payment of damages” or risk a legal battle.

The Washington Examiner published a copy of a letter sent to CNN from Trump’s legal team. The document cited recent reports CNN is biased in its reporting of the Trump administration and included portions of the Society for Professional Journalists’ code of ethics.

“Never in the history of this country has a president been the subject of such a sustained barrage of unfair, unfounded, unethical, and unlawful attacks by so-called ‘mainstream’ news, as the current situation,” the letter reads.

“Your actions are in violation of the Lanham Act . . . among other applicable laws, by constituting misrepresentations to the public, to your advertisers, and others. Accordingly, my clients intend to file legal action against you, to seek compensatory damages, treble damages, punitive damages, injunctive relief, reimbursement of legal costs, and all other available legal and equitable remedies, to the maximum extent permitted by law.”

The letter closes by asking for a settlement.

“Please contact the undersigned to discuss an appropriate resolution of this matter, which would include a substantial payment of damages, as well as all other appropriate measures that are necessary to fully address the magnitude of the situation.”