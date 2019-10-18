The bizarre trail of news items coming out of Blink 182 frontman Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences just took another strange twist. We’ve been hearing hints and suggestions for some time now alluding to the idea that the group has been in possession of certain “exotic materials” that might hold the secret to technological breakthroughs straight out of a science fiction novel. But now, in addition to vague claims put forward by the group, they’ve announced that they’ve entered into an agreement with the United States Army to work on new technological breakthroughs to benefit ground vehicles.

#TTSA has announced a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the @usarmy CCDC to advance our materiel and technology innovations in order to develop enhanced capabilities for Army ground vehicles. Press release and offering circular: https://t.co/6wgbccWShM pic.twitter.com/gP1rJTtbG4 — To The Stars Academy (@TTSAcademy) October 17, 2019

You can read the TTSA announcement here. As usual, it’s overly vague and mysterious but certainly seems to hint at… something. (Emphasis added)

To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science (TTSA) announced today a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command to advance TTSA’s materiel and technology innovations in order to develop enhanced capabilities for Army ground vehicles. TTSA’s technology solutions, which leverage developments in material science, space-time metric engineering, quantum physics, beamed energy propulsion, and active camouflage, have the potential to enhance survivability and effectiveness of multiple Army systems…

That emphasized list of technologies is enough to leave many of us reaching for a stiff drink, but keep an eye on them. Particularly that last one. “Active camouflage?” What’s that about?

When I first read the press release I got a bit snarky and asked if TTSA’s “exotic materials” would be used to build better snow tires for Jeeps. But I quickly got some feedback from quantum physicist Deep Prasad (who I interviewed here previously) suggesting something far more remarkable.

We can assume theyre going to implement invisibility cloaking for said vehicles. Since Hal said the metamaterial has a negative refractive index and that’s one of the minimum requirements for invisibility if one used a metamaterial. — Deep Prasad (@Deepneuron) October 17, 2019

I’m sorry. Did you just say “invisibility cloaking?” Granted, whenever I’m talking to Deep I generally only understand about one out of four words that he says, and this is no exception. But it apparently has something to do with “artificial gravitational lensing” that could theoretically bend incoming light around an object (like a Jeep or a tank, for example) rendering it invisible.

It all seems to come back to these mysterious “exotic materials” or “metamaterials” that TTSA supposedly has in their possession and has been testing. One description that DeLonge put out on social media suggested dozens of alternating layers of three different elements, each only a few molecules thick, somehow bonded together and demonstrating remarkable properties. You can read a particularly dense explanation of this part of the story and it’s history here or you can watch this short “trailer” that TTSA released about the exotic materials. They’re calling it The ADAM Project.

And now they’ve got the Army signed on to work with them. This leaves us with so many questions. Could this all be real? Are these materials possibly from some civilization not of this world? That last question begs an immediate follow-up. If these alleged aliens are so advanced that they can travel across the galaxy, why do they keep crashing often enough for us to have all this wreckage? (That’s only partially a joke.) But then there’s the big question. Are we supposed to believe that TTSA came up with parts of an alien spacecraft but our government and our military never knew anything about it? One particularly clever explanation showed up on a Twitter account that covers disclosure issues closely.

TTSA: “Hey, look what we found!”

US Gov.: “Wow! We never knew! Anything! Ever! That’s an amazing find!”

TTSA: “We know you never knew anything. Ever. Never, ever. (wink, wink)

US Gov.: “We can totally use that! Oh, and thanks for telling everyone!” (wink, wink) https://t.co/B8Am2aNfAe — AskTheQuestion (@AskTheQuestionZ) October 17, 2019

Very amusing, but if more information about these amazing technologies comes out and it really does have an off-world source, the government has a lot of questions to answer to the public. But with that said, some of these discoveries could fundamentally change the entire future of mankind. And like all major advances, that could work to our great advantage or end up with us destroying ourselves. Stay tuned.