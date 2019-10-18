https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2019/10/18/tulsi-gabbard-responds-hillarys-accusation/

Hillary claimed earlier today that Tulsi Gabbard was being groomed by Russia as a third-party spoiler in swing states. This afternoon, Gabbard responded with fury on Twitter calling Clinton “the queen of warmongers” and the “embodiment of corruption.” She also suggested that Hillary has been working against her candidacy behind the scenes:

Gabbard isn’t just imagining that Clinton-world (and the media) seem to be out to get her. Just last weekend the NY Times ran a piece titled, “What, Exactly, Is Tulsi Gabbard Up To?” which attempted to connect Gabbard to the alt-right. Here’s how the story opened:

Stephen K. Bannon, President Trump’s former chief strategist, is impressed with her political talent. Richard B. Spencer, the white nationalist leader, says he could vote for her. Former Representative Ron Paul praises her “libertarian instincts,” while Franklin Graham, the influential evangelist, finds her “refreshing.”

And far-right conspiracy theorists like Mike Cernovich see a certain MAGA sais quoi.

Eventually, the story gets around to quoting Clinton-world figures attacking Gabbard, including the claim that she could be a “useful vector” for the Russians:

“She’s taken a series of policy steps which signal to the right that she has deep areas of alignment,” said Neera Tanden, a longtime policy adviser to Hillary Clinton who now leads the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank…

Laura Rosenberger, a former policy aide to Mrs. Clinton’s campaign and director of the Alliance, sees Ms. Gabbard as a potentially useful vector for Russian efforts to sow division within the Democratic Party.

“The Russian activity could be part of a longer-term effort to drive a wedge among Democrats,” she said. “This messaging has echoes of 2016.”

So the claims Hillary made this morning about Gabbard were already trial ballooned by Clinton-world figures in the NY Times. There could be a political motivation for this. Kamala Harris was the candidate who seemed coziest with Hillary Clinton. Gabbard’s attack on Harris’ record as a prosecutor during an earlier debate really left a mark. Maybe this is payback? Whatever Clinton’s motive, plenty of progressives seem to be doubling down on Hillary’s latest Russian conspiracy theory:

There are lots more like this from people who don’t have blue checks or large follower counts. But despite the negative reactions, Gabbard’s tweet has more than 80k likes and 25k retweets at this point. She seems to have a lot more supporters than detractors.

Hillary will probably feel obligated to issue a snarky response to this. My guess is she’s having her staff brainstorm one now but nothing so far.

