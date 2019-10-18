Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) did not take too kindly to comments from Hillary Clinton implying that Russians were backing her presidential run, and she fired back on Twitter with her own accusations.

“Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton,” tweeted Gabbard.

“You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain,” she added.

Clinton implied on a podcast that Gabbard was receiving support from Russia in order to defeat Democrats’ efforts to unseat President Donald Trump.

“They’re also going to do third-party again,” Clinton said of the Russians.

“I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on someone who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She’s the favorite of the Russians,” she added. “They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far.”

Gabbard continued to excoriate Clinton on her social media account.

“From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why,” Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose.”

“It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me,” Gabbard concluded. “Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly.”

Gabbard has previously accused the mainstream media of being unfair to her, and called insinuations that she’s a Russian asset “despicable.”

Here’s more about Gabbard’s claims:

[embedded content]

Tulsi Gabbard rips CNN, NY Times for ‘smearing’ her reputation



www.youtube.com

