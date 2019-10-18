http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YVom2skwfiE/

An armed man wearing a helmet and vest was arrested outside President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign rally in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday evening, according to NBC DFW.

The Dallas Police Department said officers confiscated the man’s gun, breathing mask, and an aerosol can upon being taken into custody near the American Airlines Center. He was arrested near a group of counter-protesters. The man, who police said has a license to carry the firearm, was taken to a nearby hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Police have not released the man’s identity or additional details of his arrest.

