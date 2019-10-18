Yesterday’s Washington Free Beacon Extra included this condensed report for the record:
VIDEO GOES UP IN SMOKE… WFB’s ALEX GRISWOLD, “Elizabeth Warren Scrubs DNA Test Video From Twitter”: Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren deleted a video from her Twitter account that announced to the world that she had a fraction of Native American DNA … By Wednesday morning, the tweet was gone. The deletion comes after the Warren campaign scrubbed the video from its website the same day Warren apologized at a Native American forum in August.
Alex Griswold concludes his Beacon story with the the video of Warren’s DNA test announcement before it was deleted (below). Despite the efforts of Warren’s Ministry of Truth, the video is not quite gone and not quite forgotten. Michael Graham puts it this way in the Boston Herald: “Elizabeth Warren can’t delete truth of fabled past.”