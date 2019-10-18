Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. threw down a monster slam Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

Carter caught the ball down by the hoop after being left wide open and that’s when the show began. The former Duke player turned around, and just smashed the ball over a defender.

Watch the play below. It might be preseason, but it’s still one hell of a fun dunk.

Rule number one of basketball is that you never allow yourself to get dunked on. Apparently, the Hawks defense wasn’t informed of that fact.

If somebody is going to dunk on you, your choices are to tackle them in order to get them to stop or just get the hell out of the way. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jumping is never an option. Let me repeat that for all of you: jumping is never an option.

If you jump and fail, then you end up on a poster like this one from Carter. It’s just not worth it. I’m all for playing defense.

I’m not for getting lit up in front of America in a demoralizing fashion.

Props to Carter Jr. for the monster dunk. It looks like he has a very bright future ahead of him for the Chicago Bulls.

Next time, maybe the defenders will remember the most basic piece of advice in basketball.