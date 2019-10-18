Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was trying to enjoy a meal in public this week, when a couple felt it was the perfect opportunity to yell at him about how they have different political views than he does.

What are the details?

On Friday, Sen. Paul’s deputy chief of staff posted a video on Twitter with the message, “While having lunch with @RandPaul in California, we got verbally assaulted by these aggressive libs complaining about incivility,” with the hashtag, “unhinged.”

In the clip, a man can be seen insisting, “I’m not being rude,” while a woman accompanying him flips off the camera before yelling, “You just ran into two people from New York, kiddo, and we’re not putting up with your Republican bullsh*t!”

The short footage then redirects back to the man presumably lecturing the senator, telling him they, “Possibly, probably, don’t have much in common politically,” but, “we are Americans.”

Sen. Paul later retweeted the video himself, writing, “The left blames incivility on @realDonaldTrump. Watch this video and decide who the rude ones are…”

Anything else?

The Kentucky Republican is no stranger to attacks, despite his reputation for carrying a calm demeanor. He was famously physically assaulted from behind by his neighbor in 2017, while mowing his lawn. That attack broke several of Sen. Paul’s ribs, severely damaged one of his lungs, and resulted in several hospital stays.

The same year, he was practicing with fellow Republicans for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, when a crazed gunman opened fire, severely wounding then-House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.).

The Washington Examiner noted that Sen. Paul was also accosted by protestors attempting to persuade him to vote against the nomination of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh last year. The Senator was unswayed — he voted in favor of Kavanaugh’s confirmation.