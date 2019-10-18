Actress Whoopi Goldberg told off People for the Ethical Treatment Of Animals (PETA) Friday for its criticism of her fondness for eating bacon.

Goldberg was not amused at the animal rights organization’s criticism, tweeting, “Hey I understand @peta is making a fuss because I like bacon. I never said I was a vegan & just like I want choice over my body I want the same 4 what goes into my body. I would NEVER suggest that ANYONE pressure any 1 of YOU 2 change your vegan habits Go Eat a couch if you want.”

PETA responded to Goldberg in another tweet, “Animals should have a choice though. Eating bacon causes enormous suffering and ends a pig’s life,”

Goldberg was responding to an Oct. 11 tweet from PETA that criticized her defense of eating bacon. “Eating bacon is your Friday cause? Your ‘choice’ really hurts.”

We can’t help but call out @WhoopiGoldberg for her rant on @TheView over… bacon. Really, Whoopi? Eating bacon is your Friday cause? Your “choice” really hurts. Be kind. pic.twitter.com/ShXsqXp3y9 — PETA (@peta) October 11, 2019

Goldberg, a political liberal who appears throughout the week on “The View,” often surprises with her opinions. As NBC is in the midst of damage control over its connection to alleged sexual misconduct, Goldberg praised the courage of Fox News to face similar problems within its ranks head-on. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Shreds Debra Messing Over Blacklisting Trump Supporters)

Last week on “The View,” when discussing President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of troops from Syria, Goldberg conceded that conservatives have “done some really good stuff.”

The actress did not spare members of either political party who skipped this year’s 9/11 commemoration ceremonies, noting that “not everyone is honoring moments of silence.”

PETA recently indicated its extreme displeasure with New York City’s plan to combat its growing rat problem by using a system that drowns the rodents in a vat of alcohol and water, calling it an “endless killing cycle that accomplishes nothing.” (RELATED: Justin Bieber Responds To PETA Attack: ‘Go Focus On Real Problems)

The animal rights organization also believes that drinking milk is not just a response to dietary needs but a symbol of “white supremacy.”