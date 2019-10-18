Detectives said a woman was asleep in her Tucson, Arizona, home when she was awakened around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday by a noise at the back of her residence, the Arizona Republic reported.

The homeowner investigated and found two men trying to force their way into her home, the paper said.

Boom

“She confronted them, she armed herself with a firearm, and shots were fired, and that info was relayed to us by 911,”

Tucson police spokesman Officer Frank Magos told the Republic.

Police told the paper that two adult men were found with gunshot wounds behind the home.

Corey Teixeira, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Associated Press reported, and Ali Mohamed, 18, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives are executing a search warrant on the home, the Republic said.

Police told the AP that the attempted break-in doesn’t appear to be random, and the investigation continues to determine if the shootings were in self-defense.