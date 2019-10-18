State Department official George Kent said earlier this week he approached a senior White House official in 2015 with his concerns about Hunter Biden serving on the board of a Ukrainian company, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, said during a closed-door interview with members of Congress earlier this week he told an unnamed senior White House official who worked in the vice president’s office he was concerned about the appearance of a conflict of interest involving the son of then-Vice President Joe Biden joining the board of a Ukrainian natural-gas company.

“Regardless of whether anything is wrong, it looks terrible,” Kent said he told the official at the time. Kent was told the vice president lacked the “bandwidth” to handle the issue because his other son, Beau, was fighting brain cancer at the time.

Kent said he was worried Ukrainian officials might see Hunter Biden as someone who could influence his father.

President “Donald Trump’s unprecedentedly corrupt administration is melting down because of the scandal he touched-off by trying to get Ukraine to lie about Joe Biden – and as the vice president said [Thursday], he should release his tax returns or shut up,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement to CNN. “On Joe Biden’s watch, the U.S. made eradicating corruption a centerpiece of our policies toward Ukraine, including achieving the removal of an inept prosecutor who shielded wrongdoers from accountability.”