T & R Enterprise USA Inc., a company based in St. Louis, Missouri, has recalled about 118,000 pounds (59 tons) of meat and poultry egg roll products due to “insanitary conditions.”

After routine food inspection activities, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday that the products subject to recall were “produced and packed under insanitary conditions.”

The products were shipped to institutional locations in Georgia and Missouri and were produced Aug. 1 to Sept. 26 this year. They are:

2-oz. cases containing 80 pieces of “SILVER LABEL PORK & VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

2-oz. cases containing 120 pieces of “Dai Kin PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

2-oz. cases containing 120 pieces of “TITA’S PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

2-oz. cases containing 120 pieces of “TITA’S CHICKEN & TEXTURE VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

The ones that are subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 33792” or “P33792” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall is classified as Class I, which means it is “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

While there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the products, if you are concerned about an injury or illness, you should contact a doctor.

FSIS said it is concerned that people may have stored these products in freezers or refrigerators.

The health regulatory agency advises that people who have bought the recalled egg rolls should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall can contact Howard Lin, Manager, T & R Enterprise USA Inc., at (404) 955-2096.

The labels of the products can be viewed below:

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.