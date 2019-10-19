(PHILSTAR) Due to a controversial scene depicting China’s disproven territorial claim, DreamWorks film “Abominable” has been pulled out of Philippine cinemas since Tuesday, the Movie and Tele­vision Review and Classification Board said in a statement sent to Pilipino Star Ngayon Thursday.

“MTRCB understands the situation brought about by the movie ‘Abominable. We wish to assure the public that the said movie is already off the Philippine market effective October 15, 2019,” chair Rachel Arenas said.

The said map shown in the film contained China’s “nine-dash line,” legally invalidated by the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague, Netherlands. The term refers to literal dash marks in maps of China that allege its claim to around 80% of the resource-rich South China Sea.

