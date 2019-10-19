Planned Parenthood has refused to join leftist clothing company Dhvani in its recent anti-Trump ad, which was featured in Times Square.

“Planned Parenthood does not endorse this campaign, nor will we be accepting funds raised by this campaign,” said Senior Vice President Melanie Newman in a press release Friday.

“Our staff members have faced threats and acts of violence for doing their jobs, and many of our patients turn to us as their safe space for care after facing violence in their lives,” Newman commented. “We do not condone violence or violent imagery against anyone.”

However, in a press release issued Tuesday, Dhvani’s chief communications officer, Chloe Mason, said the company is “proud to join Planned Parenthood in defending women from assaults on our reproductive rights,” adding that “Trump administration policies are threatening the health and bodily autonomy of women, especially women of color, low-income women, and LGBTQ women.”

Following backlash from social media users on Friday, Dhvani shut down the comments section on its Instagram page and tweeted that the images featured in the ad campaign were meant to “artistically express the frustrations we believe many women share”:

DHVANI produced the images of this campaign to artistically express the frustrations we believe many women share. All images are metaphorical in nature only. DHVANI does NOT and will NEVER condone violence of ANY KIND. — DHVANI (@DhvaniWear) October 18, 2019

On Friday, Breitbart News reported that the ad campaign was launched in opposition of the Trump administration’s Title X “gag rule,” which bars doctors from referring patients for abortions and blocks patients from receiving care from Planned Parenthood.

On Tuesday, the company tweeted that it was taking a stand for a woman’s right to choose, for LGBTQ+ rights, and for uninsured Americans.

“For nearly three long & tiring years, our American patriotism has been exploited. We were told [by] President Trump that he would ‘make America great again.’ Instead, we have a nation more divided than ever before & further away from the ideals that make America truly ‘great,’” the clothing brand stated.