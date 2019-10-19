Left-wing actor and Grammy-winning singer Barbra Streisand posted a photo to Twitter early Saturday depicting a bloodied President Donald Trump being impaled by the heel of a shoe with the word “Pelosi” emblazoned on it.

The timing of the posting is palpable, coming after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Congressional Democrat leaders protested and then walked out of a White House meeting on Syria on Wednesday.

President Trump called the bipartisan meeting after a House resolution, passing with a 354-60 margin, denounced his decision not to order the U.S. military to engage against the Turkish after their attack on the Kurds in Syria.

Barbra Streisand often flirts with the idea of President Trump being removed from office. In July the Meet the Fockers star demanded that “climate deniers” be voted out, “starting with Trump.”

“Last week it was 114 in Paris and Guadalajara was buried in 3 feet of ice from a hailstorm,” Barbra Streisand said in a tweet, linking to a fake news Washington Post article about the hail storm that left the Mexican city of Guadalajara under several feet of snow over the weekend. “Climate change is here now and it is time for voters to remove the climate deniers from office. Starting with Trump.”

