CNN host Anderson Cooper ripped in to President TrumpDonald John TrumpFlorida GOP lawmaker says he’s ‘thinking’ about impeachment Democrats introduce ‘THUG Act’ to block funding for G-7 at Trump resort Kurdish group PKK pens open letter rebuking Trump’s comparison to ISIS MORE‘s newest White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamTrump turns Pelosi’s ‘meltdown’ criticism around: ‘She is a very sick person’ War of words at the White House Trump tweets photo of Pelosi at White House meeting, accuses her of ‘meltdown’ MORE, on Friday over her defense of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyFlorida GOP lawmaker says he’s ‘thinking’ about impeachment Democrats introduce ‘THUG Act’ to block funding for G-7 at Trump resort Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Trump insists Turkey wants cease-fire | Fighting continues in Syrian town | Pentagon chief headed to Mideast | Mattis responds to criticism from Trump MORE‘s apparent admission of a quid pro quo between Trump and Ukraine’s president involving military aide and an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump knocks Romney as ‘Democrat secret asset’ in new video Giuliani asked State Dept. to grant visa for ex-Ukraine official at center of Biden allegations: report Perry won’t comply with subpoena in impeachment inquiry MORE.

Cooper mocked Grisham, calling her dishonest on his “Ridiculist” segment of “AC:360” Friday evening, and tore into her defense of Mulvaney after the latter walked back the comments he had made hours earlier at a rare White House press briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Does everyone working for the president have to debase themselves and lie like he does? Apparently so. I thought John Grisham was a great storyteller, but I got to say, Stephanie Grisham may have him beat,” Cooper said.

“Ms. Grisham clearly doesn’t get to Broadway enough if she thinks those press conferences are theatre.” On the #Ridiculist, @AndersonCooper pokes fun at some of the recent turns of phrase offered by rarely seen White House press sec. Stephanie Grisham.https://t.co/rc8u65KR2R pic.twitter.com/C3mu3s7agb — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 19, 2019

The CNN host also took aim at Grisham’s suggestion that White House press conferences had devolved into “theater” due to reporters being eager to get on television.

“Ms. Grisham clearly doesn’t get to Broadway enough if she thinks those press conferences are theatre,” Cooper said, adding: “Maybe on one of the seven days a week she isn’t doing her job, she can catch maybe a matinee of Hamilton.”

Grisham did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill on Saturday.