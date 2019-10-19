(NEW YORK POST) She was cruisin’ for a bruisin’.

A Royal Caribbean passenger was slammed as an “idiot” for risking her life by climbing over a balcony railing aboard the Allure of the Seas to shoot a selfie during a cruise in the Caribbean, The Sun reported.

“Just witnessed this on Allure. What an absolute IDIOT. You cannot fall off of a ship unless you are acting like a moron!” passenger Peter Blosic wrote in social media, where he posted a photo of the woman in a blue bathing suit with her hands above her head.

